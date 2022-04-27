N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|4
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Santander dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Locastro pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Owings 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|McKenna rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|New York
|200
|001
|20x
|—
|5