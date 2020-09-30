N.Y. Yankees 12, Cleveland 3

New York Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 12 15 12 Totals 35 3 8 3 LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 1 2 1 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 5 1 1 2 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 Hicks cf 3 2 0 0 Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 1 Voit 1b 5 1 2 1 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Stanton dh 5 1 1 1 Naylor lf 4 2 4 1 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 1 R.Pérez c 3 0 0 0 Torres ss 4 3 4 3 León c 1 0 0 0 Gardner lf 5 2 3 3 Naquin rf 4 0 1 1 Higashioka c 5 0 1 0 DeShields cf 4 1 1 0

New York 201 220 401 — 12 Cleveland 001 100 001 — 3

LOB_New York 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Voit (1), Gardner (1), Naylor 2 (2), Ramírez (1). HR_Judge (1), Torres (1), Gardner (1), Stanton (1), Naylor (1). SF_Urshela (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Cole W,1-0 7 6 2 2 0 13 Cessa 2 2 1 1 1 1

Cleveland Bieber L,0-1 4 2-3 9 7 7 2 7 Maton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Cimber 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 Hill 2 3 2 2 0 2 O.Pérez 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hill pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, Tripp Gibson; Left, CB Bucknor.

T_3:17.