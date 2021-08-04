N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 3
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|35
|10
|12
|10
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|
|Urías 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Gallo lf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Stewart rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Odor 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis pr-cf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sánchez ph-c
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Baltimore
|200
|100
|000
|—
|3
|New York
|000
|210
|52x
|—
|10