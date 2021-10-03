N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0

DP_Tampa Bay 2, New York 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, New York 4. 2B_Meadows (29), Choi (14). SB_Arozarena (20), Wendle (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Wacha 5 1 0 0 1 2 Chargois 1 0 0 0 1 2 McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 1 Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 0 Fleming L,10-8 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Kittredge 0 1 0 0 0 0

New York Taillon 3 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 Peralta 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 1 Green 1 1 0 0 1 1 Loáisiga 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Chapman W,6-4 1 0 0 0 1 2

Kittredge pitched to 1 batter in the 9th, Holmes pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Green pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Wacha (Rizzo). WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:03. A_40,409 (47,309).