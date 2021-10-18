N.Y. Rangers 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Rangers 1 0 0 1 - 2 Toronto 0 1 0 0 - 1 First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 1, 13:49. Second Period_2, Toronto, Bunting 2 (Tavares, Rielly), 1:36. Third Period_None. Overtime_3, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 1 (Zibanejad), 3:48. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 10-2-7-4_23. Toronto 12-17-9-3_41. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3; Toronto 0 of 3. Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 1-0-1 (41 shots-40 saves). Toronto, Campbell 2-0-0 (23-21). A_0 (18,819). T_2:30. Referees_Jake Brenk, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Derek Nansen.