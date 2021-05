Rays fourth. Austin Meadows flies out to shallow center field to Dominic Smith. Ji-Man Choi singles to right center field. Brandon Lowe reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Ji-Man Choi out at second. Manuel Margot homers to left field. Brandon Lowe scores. Joey Wendle grounds out to second base, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 2, Mets 0.

Rays fifth. Francisco Mejia hit by pitch. Willy Adames homers to center field. Francisco Mejia scores. Brett Phillips singles to deep center field. Randy Arozarena walks. Austin Meadows flies out to deep center field to Kevin Pillar. Brett Phillips to third. Ji-Man Choi grounds out to second base. Randy Arozarena out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 4, Mets 0.

Mets sixth. James McCann lines out to second base to Brandon Lowe. Jose Peraza strikes out swinging. Patrick Mazeika homers to right field. Francisco Lindor grounds out to second base, Brandon Lowe to Ji-Man Choi.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 4, Mets 1.

Rays sixth. Brandon Lowe homers to right field. Manuel Margot grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Joey Wendle flies out to left field to Dominic Smith. Francisco Mejia grounds out to first base, Pete Alonso to Marcus Stroman.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 5, Mets 1.

Rays eighth. Austin Meadows singles to right center field. Ji-Man Choi doubles to right field. Austin Meadows scores. Brandon Lowe strikes out swinging. Manuel Margot singles to second base, tagged out at second, Jake Hager to Francisco Lindor. Ji-Man Choi scores. Joey Wendle pops out to shallow center field to Francisco Lindor.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 7, Mets 1.