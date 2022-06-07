N.Y. Mets-San Diego Runs

Mets first. Brandon Nimmo grounds out to second base, Ha-Seong Kim to Eric Hosmer. Starling Marte singles to left field. Francisco Lindor strikes out swinging. Pete Alonso walks. Mark Canha walks. Pete Alonso to second. Starling Marte to third. J.D. Davis walks. Mark Canha to second. Pete Alonso to third. Starling Marte scores. Eduardo Escobar singles to right center field. J.D. Davis to third. Mark Canha scores. Pete Alonso scores. Jeff McNeil grounds out to shortstop, Ha-Seong Kim to Eric Hosmer.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 3, Padres 0.