N.Y. Mets-Philadelphia Runs

Phillies fourth. Alec Bohm grounds out to shortstop, Andres Gimenez to Dominic Smith. Didi Gregorius grounds out to second base, Robinson Cano to Dominic Smith. Jean Segura walks. Scott Kingery doubles to deep right field. Jean Segura to third. Andrew Knapp walks. Adam Haseley pinch-hitting for Kyle Garlick. Adam Haseley singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Andrew Knapp to third. Scott Kingery scores. Jean Segura scores. Throwing error by Brandon Nimmo. Roman Quinn lines out to deep right field to Michael Conforto.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Phillies 2, Mets 0.

Mets fifth. Brandon Nimmo homers to right field. Michael Conforto strikes out swinging. J.D. Davis grounds out to shortstop, Didi Gregorius to Alec Bohm. Dominic Smith grounds out to shallow infield, Didi Gregorius to Alec Bohm.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 2, Mets 1.

Phillies fifth. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shallow infield, J.D. Davis to Dominic Smith. Bryce Harper grounds out to second base, Robinson Cano to Dominic Smith. Alec Bohm singles to shallow left field. Didi Gregorius homers to right field. Alec Bohm scores. Jean Segura strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 4, Mets 1.