Mets first. Jonathan Villar walks. Francisco Lindor reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jonathan Villar out at second. Pete Alonso homers to center field. Francisco Lindor scores. Michael Conforto flies out to center field to Bryan De La Cruz. Javier Baez grounds out to shortstop, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Joe Panik.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 2, Marlins 0.

Marlins first. Jazz Chisholm Jr. singles to second base. Bryan De La Cruz singles to left center field. Jazz Chisholm Jr. to third. Jesus Sanchez singles to right field. Bryan De La Cruz to second. Jazz Chisholm Jr. scores. Lewis Brinson strikes out swinging. Joe Panik flies out to deep center field to Kevin Pillar. Jorge Alfaro walks. Jesus Sanchez to second. Bryan De La Cruz to third. Isan Diaz grounds out to second base, Javier Baez to Pete Alonso.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mets 2, Marlins 1.

Marlins second. Eddy Alvarez reaches on error. Fielding error by Francisco Lindor. Edward Cabrera doubles to left field. Eddy Alvarez scores. Jazz Chisholm Jr. flies out to deep right field to Michael Conforto. Bryan De La Cruz strikes out swinging. Jesus Sanchez grounds out to shallow infield, Carlos Carrasco to Pete Alonso.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Mets 2, Marlins 2.

Mets third. Carlos Carrasco strikes out swinging. Jonathan Villar walks. Francisco Lindor walks. Jonathan Villar to second. Pete Alonso walks. Francisco Lindor to second. Jonathan Villar to third. Michael Conforto hit by pitch. Pete Alonso to second. Francisco Lindor to third. Jonathan Villar scores. Javier Baez hit by pitch. Michael Conforto to second. Pete Alonso to third. Francisco Lindor scores. Jeff McNeil flies out to left field to Lewis Brinson. Kevin Pillar reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Javier Baez out at second.

2 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Mets 4, Marlins 2.

Marlins third. Lewis Brinson singles to center field. Joe Panik flies out to Jeff McNeil. Jorge Alfaro reaches on error to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Lewis Brinson to third. Throwing error by Jonathan Villar. Isan Diaz out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Kevin Pillar. Jorge Alfaro to third. Lewis Brinson scores. Eddy Alvarez doubles to deep left center field. Jorge Alfaro scores. Magneuris Sierra pinch-hitting for Zach Thompson. Magneuris Sierra grounds out to first base to Pete Alonso.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Mets 4, Marlins 4.

Mets sixth. Jeff McNeil singles to left field. Kevin Pillar grounds out to shallow infield to Joe Panik. Jeff McNeil to second. Patrick Mazeika reaches on error. Jeff McNeil to third. Throwing error by Joe Panik. Dominic Smith pinch-hitting for Carlos Carrasco. Dominic Smith walks. Patrick Mazeika to second. Jonathan Villar reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Dominic Smith to second. Patrick Mazeika to third. Jeff McNeil scores. Fielding error by Jazz Chisholm Jr.. Francisco Lindor singles to left center field. Jonathan Villar to second. Dominic Smith scores. Patrick Mazeika scores. Pete Alonso grounds out to shallow infield. Francisco Lindor out at second.

3 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on. Mets 7, Marlins 4.

Mets eighth. Kevin Pillar reaches on error. Fielding error by Jazz Chisholm Jr.. Patrick Mazeika lines out to deep right field to Jesus Sanchez. J.D. Davis pinch-hitting for Trevor May. J.D. Davis doubles to right field. Kevin Pillar scores. Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging. Francisco Lindor flies out to left field to Lewis Brinson.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Mets 8, Marlins 4.

Mets ninth. Pete Alonso homers to left field. Michael Conforto flies out to left center field to Lewis Brinson. Javier Baez grounds out to third base, Isan Diaz to Joe Panik. Jeff McNeil flies out to center field to Bryan De La Cruz.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 9, Marlins 4.