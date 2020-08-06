https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/N-Y-Mets-3-Washington-1-15462471.php
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 1
|New York
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Nimmo lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Smith dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Davis 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kendrick dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Thames 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|100
|100
|100
|—
|3
|Washington
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
DP_New York 0, Washington 2. LOB_New York 9, Washington 3. 2B_Do.Smith (1), Eaton (2), Soto (1). SB_Hamilton (1). SF_Do.Smith (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Porcello, W, 1-1
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Lugo, S, 2-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|Scherzer
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Fedde, L, 0-1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Freeman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Suero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doolittle
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Finnegan
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:46.
