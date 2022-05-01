N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|
|Totals
|39
|10
|15
|9
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|McNeil lf
|5
|2
|4
|1
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jankowski pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Alonso dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|Escobar 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|1
|4
|3
|
|Camargo ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|010
|201
|002
|—
|6
|New York
|020
|130
|31x
|—
|10