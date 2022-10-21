N.Y. Knicks 130, Detroit 106

Bey 9-15 4-4 26, Bogdanovic 7-9 3-4 18, Stewart 3-9 1-4 8, Cunningham 6-16 2-4 15, Ivey 6-12 4-4 17, Boeheim 0-0 0-0 0, Key 1-1 2-2 4, Knox II 1-6 0-0 2, Duren 4-8 0-1 8, Diallo 1-5 2-7 4, Hayes 0-5 1-2 1, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, McGruder 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 39-90 19-32 106.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed