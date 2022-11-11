N.Y. Knicks 121, Detroit 112

Bey 4-10 3-3 11, Bogdanovic 9-15 7-7 25, Stewart 4-7 3-4 13, Ivey 4-11 2-5 10, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, Livers 3-6 2-2 11, Duren 0-1 1-4 1, Burks 5-12 6-8 17, Diallo 4-5 5-6 13, Hayes 4-12 2-2 11. Totals 37-80 31-41 112.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed