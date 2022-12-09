N.Y. Knicks 121, Charlotte 102

Barrett 9-18 7-8 26, Randle 9-21 11-14 33, Robinson 3-7 0-0 6, Brunson 3-13 4-4 11, Grimes 4-8 2-2 11, Hartenstein 5-5 0-0 11, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, Sims 1-2 0-0 2, McBride 3-7 2-2 10, Quickley 4-11 0-0 11. Totals 41-93 26-30 121.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run