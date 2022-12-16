N.Y. Knicks 114, Chicago 91

Barrett 9-20 6-11 27, Randle 6-16 5-7 19, Robinson 2-3 2-2 6, Brunson 7-14 2-2 22, Grimes 6-10 5-6 22, Hartenstein 1-7 1-2 3, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, Sims 2-2 0-0 4, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0, McBride 2-3 1-1 5, Quickley 1-12 1-1 3, Rose 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 37-92 23-32 114.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run