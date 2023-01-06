N.Y. Knicks 112, Toronto 108

Grimes 6-13 0-0 16, Randle 10-22 6-9 32, Robinson 4-8 2-4 10, Brunson 9-19 5-7 26, Quickley 4-8 5-6 13, Hartenstein 1-3 0-0 2, Fournier 2-4 0-0 4, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 3-6 0-0 9. Totals 39-83 18-26 112.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run