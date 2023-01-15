Skip to main content
Sports

N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24

N.Y. Giants 14 3 7 7 31
Minnesota 7 7 7 3 24
First Quarter

Min_Cousins 1 run (Joseph kick), 8:23.

NYG_Barkley 28 run (Gano kick), 5:11.

NYG_Hodgins 14 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 1:03.

Second Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 25, 3:25.

Min_Osborn 9 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), :45.

Third Quarter

NYG_Bellinger 9 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 11:37.

Min_I.Smith 3 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:46.

Fourth Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 38, 12:34.

NYG_Barkley 2 run (Gano kick), 7:47.

A_66,721.

___

NYG Min
First downs 28 21
Total Net Yards 431 332
Rushes-yards 30-142 16-61
Passing 289 271
Punt Returns 2-17 1-0
Kickoff Returns 1-19 1-24
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 24-35-0 32-40-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-12 0-0
Punts 2-45.0 3-54.667
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 5-45 3-12
Time of Possession 33:36 26:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 17-78, Barkley 9-53, Breida 3-8, Slayton 1-3. Minnesota, Cook 15-60, Cousins 1-1.

More for you

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 24-35-0-301. Minnesota, Cousins 31-39-0-273, Jefferson 1-1-0-(minus 2).

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Hodgins 8-105, Barkley 5-56, Slayton 4-88, James 4-31, Bellinger 2-17, Cager 1-4. Minnesota, Hockenson 10-129, Jefferson 7-47, Cook 6-10, Thielen 3-50, Osborn 2-20, Mundt 1-12, I.Smith 1-3, Mattison 1-2, Cousins 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Written By