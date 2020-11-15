Philadelphia 3 0 14 0 17
N.Y. Giants 7 7 7 6 27
First Quarter

NYG_Jones 34 run (Gano kick), 11:11.

Phi_FG Elliott 40, 6:27.

Second Quarter

NYG_Gallman 2 run (Gano kick), 14:57.

Third Quarter

Phi_Scott 56 run (Sanders run), 12:31.

NYG_Gallman 1 run (Gano kick), 9:49.

Phi_Clement 5 run (pass failed), 5:20.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 35, 7:45.

NYG_FG Gano 44, 3:06.

A_0.

___

Phi NYG
First downs 22 22
Total Net Yards 346 382
Rushes-yards 23-156 36-151
Passing 190 231
Punt Returns 0-0 4-47
Kickoff Returns 2-35 2-35
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-37-0 21-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-18 3-13
Punts 5-47.2 4-53.3
Fumbles-Lost 3-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 11-74 7-64
Time of Possession 28:17 31:43

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 15-85, Scott 3-63, Clement 1-5, Wentz 2-4, Hurts 2-(minus 1). N.Y. Giants, Jones 9-64, Gallman 18-53, Morris 8-34, Penny 1-0.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 21-37-0-208. N.Y. Giants, Jones 21-28-0-244.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Ward 5-39, Rodgers 4-60, Reagor 4-47, Goedert 4-33, Sanders 2-10, Scott 1-11, Fulgham 1-8. N.Y. Giants, Shepard 6-47, Slayton 5-93, Tate 2-44, Lewis 2-17, Engram 2-15, Smith 2-12, Mack 1-9, Gallman 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.