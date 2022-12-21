N. Iowa 62, St. Bonaventure 52

Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Farell 4-9 0-0 11, Venning 5-10 2-3 12, Banks 4-14 0-0 10, Luc 5-15 0-0 12, Flowers 3-4 1-2 7, Hill 0-4 0-0 0, Amadasun 0-1 0-0 0, Rumpel 0-0 0-0 0, Mellouk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 3-5 52.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run