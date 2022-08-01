Musgrove finalizes $100M, 5-year deal with hometown Padres

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove walked onto the dais in an olive green suit, with his family on the left side of the room and a small contingent of Padres to his right, including teammates Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth, as well as manager Bob Melvin and pitching coach Ruben Niebla.
The big right-hander from suburban El Cajon had dreamed as a boy about playing for his hometown Padres, which came true when they obtained him in a three-team trade in January 2021.