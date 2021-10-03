Murray keeps Cardinals unbeaten with 37-20 rout of Rams GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Oct. 3, 2021 Updated: Oct. 3, 2021 7:20 p.m.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kyler Murray passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 39 more yards in a virtuoso performance, and the Arizona Cardinals extended their longest unbeaten start since 2012 with a 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
A.J. Green caught a 41-yard TD pass, Chase Edmonds ran for 120 yards and James Conner rushed for two short scores for Arizona (4-0), which finally beat Sean McVay for the first time in nine tries.