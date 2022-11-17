Murray St. 88, No. 24 Texas A&M 79

Burns 2-4 4-4 8, J.Smith 6-9 4-9 17, White 6-12 4-5 18, Perry 3-9 4-4 12, Wood 5-9 9-9 23, Moore 1-3 3-4 5, Anderson 2-4 0-1 5. Totals 25-50 28-36 88.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves