Murray, Jokic lead Nuggets past Timberwolves, 124-109 BRIAN HALL, Associated Press Jan. 3, 2021 Updated: Jan. 3, 2021 10:02 p.m.
1 of7 Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray shoots and is fouled on the play with Minnesota Timberwolves center Ed Davis (17) on defense in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) shoots past Denver Nuggets guard Paul Milsap, center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Will Barton while Minnesota Timberwolves center Ed Davis watches in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Minnesota Timberwolves guard D' Angelo Russell (0) shoots over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Ed Davis (17) have a jump ball after a foul call in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Minnesota Timberwolves Jarrett Culver (23) shoots against Denver Nuggets guards Paul Milsap (4) and Will Barton in the second quarter during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) shoots against Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton in the second quarter during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (14) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves center Ed Davis (17) as Nuggets guard Paul Milsap (4) looks on in the second quarter during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 36 points, Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-109 on Sunday night.
Murray kept Denver afloat while Jokic dealt with early foul trouble for the second straight game. Murray scored 26 points in the first half, including 16 in the second quarter. Jokic then helped the Nuggets overcome a Minnesota lead at the start of the fourth to pull away and snap a two-game losing skid.