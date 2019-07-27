Murphy ties career high with 6 RBIs, Rockies rout Reds 12-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Daniel Murphy hit a three-run homer and a three-run double to tie his career high with six RBIs, leading Colorado over the Cincinnati Reds 12-2 on Friday night and giving the Rockies consecutive wins for the first time since June 28 and 29.

Murphy homered in the first off All-Star Luis Castillo (9-4) and doubled in the ninth against Jared Hughes, raising his career average against the Reds to .350.

David Dahl hit a two-run homer, and Charlie Blackmon had three hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who had lost 16 of 19 before winning 8-7 at Washington on Thursday.

German Márquez (6-9) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings, struck out seven and walked none, his second straight sharp outing after allowing a career-worst 11 runs against San Francisco.

Castillo (9-4) lost for the first time in four starts since June 29 and tied his career high by giving up six runs in five innings — more runs than he allowed in his previous four combined starts. He allowed eight hits and two walks.

Cincinnati closed to 3-2 on Joey Votto's RBI groundout in the first and Josh VanMeter's home run in the second.

Colorado built a 6-2 lead in the fourth on Blackmon's RBI double down the left-field line that kicked up chalk and Dahl's homer.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: SS Trevor Story got Friday off.

Reds: OF Nick Senzel didn't play after leaving Wednesday's 5-4 loss at Milwaukee in the first inning with dizziness.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Colorado is expected to recall RHP Chi Chi González (0-2) from Triple-A Albuquerque to make his fourth start of the season on Saturday.

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (5-5) makes his first start since setting his career high with 11 strikeouts in a 3-1 loss to St. Louis last weekend.

