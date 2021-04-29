Skip to main content
Mullins' sac fly propels Orioles past Yankees 4-3 in 10

PATRICK STEVENSAssociated Press
Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hayes, left, hugs Ramon Urias, center, as Pedro Severino taps his head after he scores the winning run against the New York Yankees in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 4-3.
Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hayes, left, hugs Ramon Urias, center, as Pedro Severino taps his head after he scores the winning run against the New York Yankees in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 4-3.

Cedric Mullins delivered a winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, Trey Mancini had his first three-hit game since returning from colon cancer surgery, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 4-3 Thursday for a four-game series split.

Mancini had an RBI single in the first tand hit a tying solo homer in the sixth on a flat cutter from Jordan Montgomery, who shook off the initial sign from catcher Gary Sánchez. The 29-year-old Mancini had his first back-to-back multi-hit games since Sept. 23-24, 2019. Mancini missed the 2020 season while being treated for cancer.

Austin Hays put the Orioles ahead 3-2 in the eighth with an RBI double off Darren O'Day, and Cedric Mullins scored from first as center fielder Aaron Hicks had trouble getting the ball out of his glove.

Pinch-hitter Mike Ford, batting for Clint Frazier, walked against César Valdez leading off the ninth and Gleyber Torres fouled off a pair of pitches, then drove the third straight changeup to left-center for a tying ground-rule double. DJ LeMahieu was stranded at third when Gio Urshela lined out.

Pat Valaika sacrificed off Jonathan Loaisiga (2-1) leading off the 10th, moving automatic runner Ramón Urías to third. Mullins flied to center, and Valaika easily scored.

Tanner Scott (1-2) pitched a scoreless 10th for the Orioles, who have won three of last five and improved to 4-10 at home.

New York went 3 for 14 with runners in scoring position and finished a 5-3 trip that started in Cleveland and dropped into a last-place tie with Baltimore in the AL East at 11-14.

Rougned Odor hit a two-run single in the fifth off Jorge López, who gave up four hits in four-plus innings.

Montgomery allowed six hits in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone said 1B Luke Voit was expected to face pitching Thursday for the first time since left knee surgery on March 29. … RHP Luis Severino (elbow surgery) was scheduled to throw a 35-pitch session Thursday. ... RF Aaron Judge (lower body soreness) missed his second straight start and struck out on three pitches as a pinch hitter against Paul Fry in the eighth inning.

Orioles: INF Freddy Galvis (left adductor soreness) took batting practice and fielded grounders but was out of the lineup for the third consecutive game. “

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (3-1, 1.71 ERA), who is 5-1 with a 2.23 ERA against Detroit, starts Friday's homestand opener against Detroit, the first team not from the East to play at Yankee Stadium since 2019.

Orioles: LHP John Means (2-0, 1.50), who allowed one run and two hits in 6 1/3 innings against Oakland on Sunday, faces the Athletics again on Friday as Baltimore begins a six-game West Coast trip.

