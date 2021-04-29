Mullins' sac fly propels Orioles past Yankees 4-3 in 10 PATRICK STEVENS, Associated Press April 29, 2021 Updated: April 29, 2021 5:02 p.m.
Cedric Mullins delivered a winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, Trey Mancini had his first three-hit game since returning from colon cancer surgery, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 4-3 Thursday for a four-game series split.
Mancini had an RBI single in the first tand hit a tying solo homer in the sixth on a flat cutter from Jordan Montgomery, who shook off the initial sign from catcher Gary Sánchez. The 29-year-old Mancini had his first back-to-back multi-hit games since Sept. 23-24, 2019. Mancini missed the 2020 season while being treated for cancer.
