Mullins has 3 hits as Orioles pound Gausman, beat Jays 10-2 IAN HARRISON, Associated Press June 16, 2022
TORONTO (AP) — Cedric Mullins had three hits, Tyler Wells pitched six innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time, and the Orioles pounded former Baltimore pitcher Kevin Gausman in a 10-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.
Wells (4-4) allowed one run and five hits, completing six innings in consecutive starts for the first time in his career to help the Orioles split the four-game series.