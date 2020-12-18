Mullen admits 'it would be huge' to beat Saban in 10th try MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer Dec. 18, 2020 Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 2:21 a.m.
1 of4 Florida head coach Dan Mullen, right, pauses during a timeout against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. No. 6 Florida doesn't really even try to run the ball anymore. There's an occasional handoff here and there, but the Gators are mostly one-dimensional _ and that's fine with coach Dan Mullen, Heisman Trophy front-runner Kyle Trask and arguably the deepest receiving corps in the country. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU in Tuscaloosa, Ala. As Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Florida prepared to play for conference championships, they signed top-10 recruiting classes for 2021 they hope to fuel their next title contenders.. Vasha Hunt/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Florida coach Dan Mullen, center, points to the monitor while disputing a ruling by officials during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Florida head coach Dan Mullen waves to fans as he leaves the field after defeating Kentucky in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dan Mullen’s impressive head coaching resume has a few glaring holes.
He’s beaten national title-winning coaches Urban Meyer, Steve Spurrier, Les Miles, Gene Chizik and Ed Orgeron. He upset Florida while he was at Mississippi State and won at Mississippi State in his first year with the Gators. He has topped Mark Stoops in a shootout and Gus Malzahn in a defensive battle.