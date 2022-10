Senior Klara Mueffelmann scored four goals as host Greenwich defeated Trumbull, 4-1, in a FCIAC field hockey contest at Cardinal Stadium.

Mueffelmann gave Greenwich a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal with 6:28 left in the first quarter. After scoreless second quarter, Mueffelmann gave the Cardinals a 2-0 advantage with a goal just two minutes into the third quarter. She then added her third goal 10 minutes later and completed her scoring with a tally with 6:25 left in the contest.

Trumbull got on the scoreboard with 0:33 left in the fourth quarter when senior Maura Carbone converted off a feed from sophomore Lia Mora. It was Carbone’s team-leading ninth goal of the season.

Kelly Janssen made two saves for Greenwich (6-2-0-1, 6-2-0-1 in FCIAC).

Jenny Flynn made seven saves for Trumbull (4-6-1, 3-6 in FCIAC).

Greenwich 4, Trumbull 1

1st quarter - G - Klara Mueffelmann (unassisted), 6:28

2nd quarter - No scoring

3rd Quarter: G - Klara Mueffelmann (unassisted),12:37; G - Klara Mueffelmann (unassisted), 1:36

4th Quarter: T - Maura Carbone (assisted by Lia Mora), 0:33

Goalkeeper Saves: T - Jenny Flynn (7 saves) G - Kelly Janssen (2 saves)

Shots on Goal: T - 5; G - 19

Penalty Corners: T - 7; G - 6

Records: Trumbull (4-6-1, 3-6 in FCIAC), Greenwich (6-2-0-1, 6-2-0-1 in FCIAC).