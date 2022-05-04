Morant scores 47 points, Grizzlies tie Warriors at 1 apiece TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer May 4, 2022 Updated: May 4, 2022 12:33 a.m.
1 of9 Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring during the first half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) fouls Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during the first half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brooks was ejected. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II lies on the court after being fouled during the first half of Game 2 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) grabs his face next to Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman (2) during the first half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green lies on the floor during the first half of Game 2 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Blood is visible on the face of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of Game 2 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Blood is visible on the face of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of Game 2 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots from between Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and guard Desmond Bane (22) during the first half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 47 points to match his postseason high and carry the Memphis Grizzlies into a tie in the Western Conference semifinals with a 106-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.
Morant scored the last 15 points for Memphis, starting with 4:16 left. He drove and turned around a defender before hitting a 7-foot jumper with 1:42 left to put Memphis ahead to stay at 100-99. He added four free throws and a 9-footer finishing with 18 in the fourth quarter.
TERESA M. WALKER