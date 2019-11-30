Moore, Cal State Bakersfield beat Hampton 70-57

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Taze Moore had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Cal State Bakersfield beat Hampton 70-57 on Friday night to snap a three-game skid.

De’Monte Buckingham scored 12 points and Darrin Pearson Jr. added 10 for Bakersfield.

Moore hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring and the Roadrunners never trailed. Justin McCall and Moore made back-to-back layups and then Buckingham hit a 3-pointer to spark a 17-2 that made it 24-6 when Greg Lee capped the spurt with two free throws midway through the first half. The Pirates used a 13-1 run to trims their deficit to 65-55 with 1:47 to play but got no closer.

Jermaine Marrow led Hampton (3-4) with 21 points.

CSUB (3-5) outrebounded the Pirates 53-29, including 19-4 on the offensive glass, and outscored Hampton 23-5 in second-chance points.

