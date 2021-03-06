Montreal Canadiens Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MARCH 6, 2021 Montreal Canadiens POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG D 26 Jeff Petry 22 7 14 21 11 10 3 0 2 59 .119 F 73 Tyler Toffoli 22 14 5 19 7 8 2 2 1 74 .189 F 14 Nicholas Suzuki 22 5 11 16 3 10 1 0 0 40 .125 F 92 Jonathan Drouin 22 2 13 15 3 10 0 0 0 31 .065 F 11 Brendan Gallagher 22 8 5 13 2 4 3 0 2 72 .111 F 17 Josh Anderson 19 9 3 12 1 18 0 1 3 49 .184 F 90 Tomas Tatar 21 5 7 12 0 6 2 0 1 36 .139 F 15 Jesperi Kotkaniemi 22 2 8 10 5 6 0 0 0 37 .054 D 6 Shea Weber 22 4 5 9 -1 20 2 0 1 51 .078 F 40 Joel Armia 15 4 4 8 7 6 0 1 0 30 .133 F 24 Phillip Danault 22 0 8 8 5 12 0 0 0 30 .000 F 94 Corey Perry 15 3 5 8 4 14 0 0 0 19 .158 F 41 Paul Byron 21 1 4 5 0 4 0 0 0 17 .059 D 8 Ben Chiarot 22 1 4 5 -2 39 1 0 0 52 .019 D 44 Joel Edmundson 22 1 4 5 18 11 0 0 0 30 .033 D 27 Alexander Romanov 21 1 4 5 1 8 0 0 0 37 .027 D 77 Brett Kulak 18 0 4 4 3 14 0 0 0 20 .000 F 62 Artturi Lehkonen 20 2 2 4 -2 2 0 2 0 32 .063 F 71 Jake Evans 21 2 1 3 1 20 0 1 0 26 .077 D 53 Victor Mete 5 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 22 71 111 182 66 230 14 7 10 744 .095 OPPONENT TOTALS 22 63 111 174 -78 196 19 1 10 635 .099 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Carey Price 13 789 2.97 6 4 3 0 39 365 0.893 0 0 0 34 Jake Allen 9 546 2.31 4 2 3 0 21 267 0.921 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 22 1341 2.73 10 6 6 0 60 632 .901 71 111 230 OPPONENT TOTALS 22 1341 3.09 12 10 0 2 68 741 .905 63 111 196 More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. St. John's: Time, TV and what you need to...SportsGeorgetown at UConn: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy David Borges