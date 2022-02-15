Skip to main content
Sports

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A District 3=

Semifinal=

Annie Wright 56, Cascade Christian 22

Klahowya 54, Bellevue Christian 29

1A District 6=

Second Place=

Omak 39, Chelan 38

1B District 4=

Third Round=

Naselle 62, Mary Knight 8

Willapa Valley 61, Oakville 4

1B District 7=

Consolation=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 53, Republic 26

Inchelium 49, Northport 43

Semifinal=

Wellpinit 48, Odessa 33

Wilbur-Creston 80, Cusick 52

2A District 4=

Consolation=

Hockinson 56, Mark Morris 52

R.A. Long 58, Aberdeen 39

Semifinal=

Hudson's Bay 33, W. F. West 30

Tumwater 46, Washougal 26

2A District 5/6=

Consolation=

Grandview 60, Ephrata 36

Othello 41, East Valley (Yakima) 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/