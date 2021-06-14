Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Auburn 100, Kennedy 46 Columbia (Hunters) 69, Northport 59 Liberty (Spangle) 77, Kettle Falls 35 St. George's 65, Asotin 53 Vashon Island 47, Charles Wright Academy 27 Walla Walla Academy 61, Highland 46 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Deer Park 54, Riverside 35 Medical Lake 47, Colville 44 Republic 41, Curlew 39 Warden 63, Okanogan 51 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/ More for youSportsHow many UConn women's basketball players, old and new,...By Doug BonjourSportsTop baseball performances from last week of 2021 state...By Scott Ericson