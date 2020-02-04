Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 72, Northport 12
Auburn Riverside 48, Enumclaw 45
Battle Ground 61, Heritage 43
Bear Creek School 70, Summit Sierra 52
Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 57, Orcas Christian 33
Columbia Adventist Academy 61, Firm Foundation 27
Evergreen (Vancouver) 78, Hudson's Bay 42
Fife 64, Foster 62
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 67, Upper Columbia Academy 54
Marysville-Getchell 71, Archbishop Murphy 52
Marysville-Pilchuck 64, Meadowdale 55
Neah Bay 68, Crescent 46
Odessa 85, Valley Christian 57
Olympic 64, Federal Way 54
Renton 67, Highline 65
Seattle Academy 82, Eastside Prep 44
Shorecrest 82, Stanwood 79
Taholah 75, North River 39
Toledo 43, Mossyrock 31
Tulalip Heritage 59, Shoreline Christian 33
Wilbur-Creston 41, Davenport 34
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bear Creek School def. Forest Ridge, forfeit
Eastside Catholic 77, Holy Names 55
Ferndale 73, Sehome 39
Fife 67, Foster 10
Garfield 74, Bainbridge 57
Grace Academy 36, Lopez 35
Heritage 66, Battle Ground 25
Ilwaco 53, Willapa Valley 31
King's 64, Rainier Beach 41
Lakeside (Seattle) 39, Nathan Hale 35
Lynden Christian 70, Meridian 27
Napavine 42, Morton/White Pass 24
Neah Bay 75, Crescent 16
Northport 53, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 44
Overlake School 41, Bush 22
Prairie 64, Mountain View 28
Quilcene 40, Tacoma Baptist 24
R.A. Long 47, Mark Morris 30
Raymond 55, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 28
Seattle Academy 62, Eastside Prep 37
Seattle Prep 66, Cleveland 16
Skyview 56, Camas 51
Toledo 43, Mossyrock 31
Wahkiakum 37, Adna 27
Yakama Tribal 75, Lyle-Wishram 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/