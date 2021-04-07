Molina HR, Carlson slam lead Cards over Marlins 7-0 & sweep

MIAMI (AP) — Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Dylan Carlson added a grand slam, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over Miami 7-0 Wednesday for a three-game sweep that dropped the Marlins to 1-5 for the first time since 2015.

Jack Flaherty (1-0) allowed one hit in six innings, a leadoff single by Corey Dickerson, who advanced on a walk before he was caught stealing. After another walk, Flaherty settled down. He allowed only two more runners, both on walks, and struck out six.

Flaherty had given up six runs over 4 1/3 innings at Cincinnati on opening day.

Genesis Cabrera and Jordan Hicks finished the three-hitter.

St. Louis allowed three runs against the Marlins after giving up 27 in the opening series.

Lopez (0-1) allowed two runs and three hits in 6 2/3 innings.

St. Louis had advanced just one runner to scoring position before the seventh.

Molina homered for a 2-0 lead in the seventh and drove in the go-ahead run in each game of the series. Matt Carpenter had drawn a out-two walk, ending a string of 10 batters retired by Lopez.

Carlson connected against Zach Pop in the ninth, homering for the second consecutive game. He has three hits this season, and all are home runs.

Paul Goldschmidt also had an RBI single for St. Louis.

Nolan Arenado singled in the fourth and has hit safely in his first six games as a Cardinal.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: (LHP) Kwang Hyun Kim (back stiffness) is expected to return with the team to St. Louis for the club’s first homestand but there is no announced timetable to activate him from the injured list. Kwang pitched against minor leaguers Tuesday at the team’s spring training facility in Jupiter, Florida.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (0-1, 20.25) start the home opener against Milwaukee on Thursday. Wainwright allowed six runs and seven hits and was pulled after 2 2/3 innings at Cincinnati.

Marlins: RHP Nick Neidert (0-0) or RHP Paul Campbell (0-0) is to start the Mets home opener on Thursday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports