Mobley brothers secure double-doubles, USC tops BYU 79-53

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Drew Peterson scored 19 points, brothers Evan Mobley and Isaiah Mobley each had a double-double, and Southern California beat BYU 79-53 on Tuesday in the first game of the Roman Legends Classic.

USC trailed 18-17 before scoring 14 of the next 16 points, including a 10-0 run to close the half, for a 31-20 lead. Peterson, a Rice transfer, scored 13 points in the half. BYU made just one of its final 19 shots of the half and finished 9 of 37 (24.3%), including 2 of 16 from 3-point range.

Peterson made two 3-pointers in the opening six minutes of the second half, during an 18-5 run, as USC built a 24-point lead.

Freshman forward Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds for his first collegiate double-double and Isaiah Mobley added 11 points and 11 boards for USC (3-0). Tahj Eaddy, a grad transfer from Southeast Missouri State, chipped in with 16 points.

Peterson was 7 of 10 from the field, Evan Mobley 8 of 12 and USC shot 53.3%. BYU finished 19-of-69 shooting for 27.5%. The Trojans outrebounded BYU 50-35 and held a 19-0 advantage in second-chance points.

Senior transfer Matt Haarms and Gideon George each scored 11 points for BYU (3-1), which lost five of its top-seven scoring leaders from a 24-8 team last season.

