Missouri holds off Vanderbilt 17-14 to escape SEC cellar

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Luther Burden III had touchdowns on the ground and through the air, Missouri kept Vanderbilt's offense off the scoreboard until late in the fourth quarter, and the Tigers held on for a nerve-wracking 17-14 victory Saturday.
Mike Wright, who took over when Commodores quarterback AJ Swann left with an illness, found Gamarian Carter for an 80-yard touchdown reception with 3:59 to go, and Vanderbilt's first offensive points in more than eight quarters gave Clark Lea's team a chance of ending a 24-game conference losing streak.