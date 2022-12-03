Missouri 71, UMass 66

Breen 7-15 3-4 19, Ngalakulondi 3-8 1-2 7, Brooks 1-2 0-0 2, Mayo 4-16 1-2 9, Philoxy 6-15 4-6 18, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Fair 2-4 0-0 4, Kulesza 3-4 0-0 7, Totals 26-65 9-14 66
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run