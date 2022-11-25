Mississippi 74, Siena 62

Stormo 6-12 1-2 13, Billups 3-7 5-7 11, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, McCollum 9-17 3-3 24, Platek 2-7 0-0 4, Baer 1-2 0-0 3, Gribben 1-2 0-0 2, Eley 2-6 0-0 5, Tekin 0-0 0-0 0, Kellier 0-0 0-0 0, Lane 0-0 0-0 0, Birgisson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 9-12 62.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves