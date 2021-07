MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota forward Eric Curry has decided to return for a sixth season in the program, the team announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-9 Curry was planning to serve as a graduate assistant under new coach Ben Johnson, but he changed his mind and exercised his option under the NCAA's pandemic guidelines to play an additional year. The Gophers said Curry would switch his jersey from No. 24 to No. 1.