Minnesota Wild Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MAY 9, 2021 Minnesota Wild POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 97 Kirill Kaprizov 54 27 24 51 11 16 8 0 3 152 .178 F 22 Kevin Fiala 49 20 20 40 -1 41 6 0 5 161 .124 F 36 Mats Zuccarello 41 11 24 35 10 8 3 0 0 69 .159 F 18 Jordan Greenway 54 6 25 31 6 49 0 0 0 78 .077 F 14 Joel Eriksson Ek 54 19 11 30 17 18 0 0 2 116 .164 F 13 Nick Bonino 53 10 15 25 1 26 3 0 2 64 .156 D 46 Jared Spurgeon 53 7 18 25 -1 6 3 0 0 94 .074 F 17 Marcus Foligno 37 10 14 24 19 49 0 1 2 38 .263 D 25 Jonas Brodin 52 9 14 23 4 18 1 0 2 76 .118 F 49 Victor Rask 52 10 13 23 3 2 1 0 1 51 .196 F 38 Ryan Hartman 49 7 15 22 1 31 0 1 2 72 .097 D 24 Mathew Dumba 49 6 15 21 2 46 1 0 1 86 .070 F 11 Zach Parise 44 7 11 18 8 6 0 0 3 88 .080 D 20 Ryan Suter 54 2 16 18 9 12 1 0 0 83 .024 D 21 Carson Soucy 48 1 16 17 22 51 0 0 1 45 .022 F 27 Nick Bjugstad 42 6 10 16 8 17 0 0 3 76 .079 F 7 Nico Sturm 48 10 6 16 11 17 0 0 2 59 .169 F 90 Marcus Johansson 34 6 8 14 -8 4 2 0 3 42 .143 D 28 Ian Cole 50 1 6 7 21 30 0 0 1 26 .038 D 2 Greg Pateryn 3 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 37 Kyle Rau 13 0 2 2 -1 7 0 0 0 15 .000 F 56 Joseph Cramarossa 4 0 1 1 -1 15 0 0 0 3 .000 D 77 Brad Hunt 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 1 13 .077 F 41 Luke Johnson 13 1 0 1 -5 5 0 0 0 11 .091 F 26 Gerald Mayhew 4 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 59 Calen Addison 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000 D 44 Matt Bartkowski 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 D 47 Louie Belpedio 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 D 57 Dakota Mermis 2 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 54 177 287 464 134 488 29 2 34 1534 .115 OPPONENT TOTALS 54 148 251 399 -147 488 28 3 18 1651 .090 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 33 Cam Talbot 32 1901 2.59 19 7 5 2 82 981 0.916 0 0 0 34 Kaapo Kahkonen 23 1354 2.7 16 7 0 2 61 665 0.908 0 0 2 TEAM TOTALS 54 3281 2.65 35 14 5 4 143 1646 .910 177 287 488 OPPONENT TOTALS 54 3281 3.07 19 27 8 3 166 1524 .885 148 251 488 More for youSportsHartford's John Gallagher: 'Extremely disappointed' in...By Paul DoyleSportsTwitter reacts to Bobby Valentine's Stamford mayoral bidBy Paul Doyle