Twins second. Max Kepler lines out to shallow right field to Erik Gonzalez. Miguel Sano doubles to shallow infield. Jake Cave strikes out swinging. Willians Astudillo homers to left field. Miguel Sano scores. Brent Rooker strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 2, Pirates 0.

Pirates third. Michael Perez singles to shallow right field. Erik Gonzalez homers to left field. Michael Perez scores. Anthony Alford grounds out to shallow infield, Miguel Sano to Willians Astudillo. Adam Frazier called out on strikes. Ke'Bryan Hayes singles to shallow infield. Bryan Reynolds strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 2, Pirates 2.

Twins fourth. Jorge Polanco singles to shallow center field. Max Kepler pops out to shortstop to Ke'Bryan Hayes. Miguel Sano flies out to center field to Anthony Alford. Jake Cave triples to deep right field. Jorge Polanco scores. Willians Astudillo reaches on error. Jake Cave scores. Fielding error by Ke'Bryan Hayes. Brent Rooker strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Twins 4, Pirates 2.

Pirates sixth. Ke'Bryan Hayes grounds out to shortstop, Tzu-Wei Lin to Aaron Sabato. Bryan Reynolds singles to shallow left field. Gregory Polanco walks. Bryan Reynolds to second. Kevin Newman grounds out to second base, JT Riddle to Aaron Sabato. Travis Swaggerty to third. Bryan Reynolds scores. Phillip Evans flies out to right center field to Keon Broxton.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 4, Pirates 3.

Twins ninth. JT Riddle strikes out swinging. David Banuelos strikes out swinging. Tzu-Wei Lin homers to right field. Keon Broxton strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 5, Pirates 3.