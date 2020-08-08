Minnesota-Kansas City Runs

Twins third. Byron Buxton homers to center field. Max Kepler grounds out to first base, Nicky Lopez to Ryan McBroom. Jorge Polanco singles to first base. Miguel Sano flies out to deep left center field to Alex Gordon. Eddie Rosario flies out to shallow left field to Alex Gordon.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 1, Royals 0.

Royals third. Maikel Franco doubles to deep left field. Nicky Lopez out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Devin Smeltzer to Miguel Sano. Maikel Franco to third. Nick Heath singles to left field. Maikel Franco scores. Whit Merrifield strikes out swinging. Jorge Soler pops out to shortstop to Jorge Polanco.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 1, Royals 1.

Twins fourth. Jake Cave grounds out to shallow right field, Nicky Lopez to Ryan McBroom. Marwin Gonzalez homers to center field. Mitch Garver grounds out to shallow infield, Maikel Franco to Ryan McBroom. Ehire Adrianza strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 2, Royals 1.

Royals fifth. Alex Gordon singles to shallow center field. Maikel Franco grounds out to shallow infield, Devin Smeltzer to Miguel Sano. Alex Gordon to second. Nicky Lopez singles to center field. Alex Gordon scores. Brett Phillips walks. Nicky Lopez to second. Whit Merrifield flies out to deep left field to Jake Cave. Jorge Soler flies out to deep center field to Byron Buxton.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 2, Royals 2.

Royals sixth. Salvador Perez strikes out swinging. Ryan McBroom homers to center field. Adalberto Mondesi flies out to Max Kepler. Alex Gordon grounds out to second base, Jorge Polanco to Miguel Sano.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 3, Twins 2.