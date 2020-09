Minnesota-Detroit Runs

Twins third. Ryan Jeffers pinch-hitting for Alex Avila. Ryan Jeffers grounds out to shallow infield, Willi Castro to Jeimer Candelario. Jorge Polanco singles to shallow left field. Miguel Sano strikes out on a foul tip. Nelson Cruz singles to shallow right field. Jorge Polanco to second. Brent Rooker singles to left field. Nelson Cruz to second. Jorge Polanco scores. Eddie Rosario flies out to left field to Christin Stewart.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 1, Tigers 0.

Tigers third. Grayson Greiner flies out to Byron Buxton. Isaac Paredes pops out to second base to Marwin Gonzalez. Victor Reyes singles to shallow infield. Jonathan Schoop triples to right field. Victor Reyes scores. Miguel Cabrera singles to right field. Jonathan Schoop scores. Jeimer Candelario walks. Miguel Cabrera to second. Willi Castro singles to shortstop. Jeimer Candelario to second. Miguel Cabrera to third. Christin Stewart called out on strikes.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Tigers 2, Twins 1.

Twins seventh. Ehire Adrianza walks. Josh Donaldson pinch-hitting for Ryan Jeffers. Josh Donaldson walks. Jorge Polanco singles to right center field. Jake Cave to third. Ehire Adrianza scores. Miguel Sano strikes out swinging. Nelson Cruz strikes out swinging. Jorge Polanco steals second. Willians Astudillo pinch-hitting for Brent Rooker. Willians Astudillo lines out to shallow center field to Jonathan Schoop.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 2, Tigers 2.

Twins eighth. Eddie Rosario flies out to left field to Victor Reyes. Marwin Gonzalez singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Willians Astudillo scores. Fielding error by Derek Hill. Byron Buxton lines out to deep left field to Victor Reyes. Ehire Adrianza flies out to shallow infield to Victor Reyes.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Twins 3, Tigers 2.