Minnesota 84, New York 77

Powers 11-22 2-3 27, Shepard 2-6 2-2 6, Fowles 7-10 4-7 18, Banham 5-11 0-0 11, McBride 5-8 5-6 18, Carleton 0-0 0-0 0, Milic 1-3 2-2 4, Smalls 0-1 0-0 0, Westbrook 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 15-20 84.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended