Minnesota 8, Boston 3

DP_Minnesota 0, Boston 1. LOB_Minnesota 7, Boston 10. 2B_Verdugo (2), Bogaerts (3), Bradley Jr. (4). HR_Garlick (1), Polanco (2), Vázquez (1). SB_Sánchez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Bundy W,2-0 5 1-3 5 1 1 0 6 Smith H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Duran H,1 1 1 1 1 1 3 Jax 2 5 1 1 0 3

Boston Hill L,0-1 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 2 Valdez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Crawford 1 2-3 2 4 4 5 2 Sawamura 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Crawford, Sawamura.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:28. A_32,514 (37,755).