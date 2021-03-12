Skip to main content
Sports

Minnesota 4, Arizona 0

Arizona 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 4 4

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Minnesota, Kaprizov 8 (Zuccarello, Spurgeon), 5:47. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 9 (Bjugstad, Dumba), 8:10. 3, Minnesota, Brodin 5 (Zuccarello), 19:01 (en). 4, Minnesota, Kaprizov 10 (Zuccarello, Soucy), 19:11.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 9-7-9_25. Minnesota 8-14-10_32.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 4; Minnesota 0 of 4.

Goalies_Arizona, Hill 1-2-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Minnesota, Talbot 5-4-1 (25-25).

A_0 (18,064). T_2:26.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Travis Toomey.

