Minnesota 134, San Antonio 122

Johnson 9-20 4-4 27, Sochan 5-13 0-0 12, Poeltl 5-8 2-4 12, Jones 3-12 6-6 13, Richardson 4-8 0-0 11, Bates-Diop 6-9 3-3 15, McDermott 6-14 3-3 19, Roby 1-3 0-0 2, Collins 2-4 2-2 7, Langford 2-4 0-0 4, Dieng 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-95 20-22 122.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed