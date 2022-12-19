Minnesota 116, Dallas 106

Bullock 0-3 0-0 0, Finney-Smith 3-6 1-2 9, Wood 4-11 6-7 15, Dinwiddie 6-13 3-4 20, Doncic 5-17 6-7 19, Bertans 6-9 0-0 18, McGee 2-2 1-2 5, Pinson 0-0 1-2 1, Ntilikina 2-6 0-0 5, Walker 3-9 7-7 14. Totals 31-76 25-31 106.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run