Minnesota 10, Seattle 4

E_Frazier (1). LOB_Seattle 6, Minnesota 4. 2B_Haniger (1), Crawford (1), Sánchez (1). HR_Haniger (2), Buxton 2 (3), Sánchez (1), Kepler (1), Polanco (1), Correa (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Gonzales L,0-1 2 6 6 2 2 1 Festa 2 2 2 2 0 4 Swanson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Ramirez 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 Sheffield 1 0 0 0 0 1

Minnesota Ober W,1-0 5 4 4 4 2 4 Coulombe 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Alcala 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 2 Romero 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_Ramirez (Kirilloff). WP_Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:11. A_17,018 (38,544).